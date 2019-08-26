Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 12,055 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,001 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.2% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra set a $80.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.01. 485,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,871,547. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.