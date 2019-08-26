Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after purchasing an additional 411,700 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 31,213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 356,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,603,000 after purchasing an additional 354,897 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 61,981.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 198,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,021,000 after purchasing an additional 197,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5,158.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 148,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 145,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 984,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,053,000 after purchasing an additional 142,430 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.84. 100,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,939. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.26. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $245.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

