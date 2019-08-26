Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 5,720 Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,060 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,962 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in CryoPort by 0.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 299,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CryoPort by 2.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 204,799 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in CryoPort during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CryoPort by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CYRX. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $22.09. 21,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,382. CryoPort Inc has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.12 million, a P/E ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a current ratio of 17.73.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

