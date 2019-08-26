Profile Utility Token Reaches Market Cap of $181,061.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $181,061.00 and $22,783.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, Bit-Z and Coinnest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002489 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00159975 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000761 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,293.43 or 0.99672328 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00036279 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinnest, LBank, Bit-Z and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.