ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49, approximately 63 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RINF. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter.

