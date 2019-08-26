ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) Stock Price Up 2.7%

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) shares were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $54.66, approximately 2,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 at the end of the most recent quarter.

