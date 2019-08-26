ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.23

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.23 and traded as high as $21.33. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 3,916 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 29,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DIG)

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

