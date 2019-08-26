PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.63.

NYSE:PHM opened at $32.70 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, insider Michelle H. Hairston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $605,766.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $202,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

