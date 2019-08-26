Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

PSTG stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $15.76. 4,569,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,489. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $167,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 31,260 shares of company stock worth $492,553 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

