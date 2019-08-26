Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Set at $22.00 by Bank of America

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) received a $22.00 target price from research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,489. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $163,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,260 shares of company stock worth $492,553. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,460,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,167,000 after buying an additional 780,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,219,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,068 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,909,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,391,000 after purchasing an additional 502,734 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 27.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,650,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,790,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

