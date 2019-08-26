PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Set at $100.00 by Guggenheim

PVH (NYSE:PVH) has been given a $100.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PVH. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $178.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $164.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $70.48. 1,136,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,826. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $103.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 1,200 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,285,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,571,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,692,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $938,155,000 after buying an additional 936,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,721,000 after buying an additional 627,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after buying an additional 487,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

