QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.51. QEP Resources shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 248,374 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. QEP Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $879.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.92.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 15,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,259.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 10,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 2,702.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

