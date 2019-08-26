QMX Gold (CVE:QMX) Trading Up 6.3%

QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 180,550 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 193,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

QMX Gold Company Profile (CVE:QMX)

QMX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers in the Abitibi district of QuÃ©bec. The company was formerly known as Alexis Minerals Corporation and changed its name to QMX Gold Corporation in June 2012.

