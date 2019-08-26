Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Qtum has a total market cap of $242.98 million and approximately $150.67 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00024433 BTC on exchanges including HBUS, Allcoin, ZB.COM and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001401 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,721,564 coins and its circulating supply is 95,971,544 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Coinrail, CoinEgg, HitBTC, EXX, ZB.COM, Bleutrade, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, DragonEX, Bitbns, BitForex, Upbit, Allcoin, Coindeal, ABCC, LBank, Bittrex, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Exrates, Coinnest, GOPAX, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Crex24, Binance, Liqui, Livecoin, Poloniex, HBUS, Liquid, CoinEx, Bibox, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Kucoin, Coinone, Huobi, BCEX, Bithumb, Iquant and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.