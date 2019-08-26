Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quad Graphics, Inc. is a provider of print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories. Its print-related services comprise digital photography, digital imaging, binding, mailing and distribution, and data optimization and analytics services. The Company also engages in the design, development, manufacture, and service of printing-related auxiliary equipment for original equipment manufacturers and printing companies worldwide. Quad Graphics, Inc. is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QUAD. ValuEngine raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $486.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently 67.04%.

In other news, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,798.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $53,072.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,074 shares of company stock valued at $189,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 157.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 987,386 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth $2,656,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 186,614 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 139,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 495,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

