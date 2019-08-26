RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) Trading Up 29.7%

RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) traded up 29.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.42, 2,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 22.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RASF)

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

