Rank Group’s (RNK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of LON:RNK opened at GBX 170.20 ($2.22) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. Rank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.20 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.40). The company has a market cap of $664.94 million and a P/E ratio of 22.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Rank Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Rank Group’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

About Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

