Rate3 (RTE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $396,330.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, HADAX, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.04985264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitForex, IDEX, DEx.top, ABCC, Coinrail, Hotbit, Bibox, HADAX, FCoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.