Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given a $44.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) has been given a $44.00 price objective by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

RRGB traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $34.40. 29,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,910. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. The company has a market cap of $427.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Glenn B. Kaufman bought 1,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 203,336 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $5,280,635.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 206,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,136. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

