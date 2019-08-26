Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.95-1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRGB. TheStreet raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $427.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn B. Kaufman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $773,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 203,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,280,635.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 206,336 shares of company stock worth $5,359,136. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

