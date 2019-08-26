Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $458.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will post $458.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.00 million and the highest is $477.56 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $412.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,443,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 233,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,354,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 727,650 shares of company stock worth $13,480,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,543,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 391,359 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,883,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,862,000 after buying an additional 593,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,415,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,796,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,267,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,129,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,329,000 after buying an additional 362,197 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 16,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

