Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.44. 30,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,691. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,645.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,863 shares of company stock valued at $847,608. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

