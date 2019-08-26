RefToken (REF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.00

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, RefToken has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One RefToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and OKEx. RefToken has a market capitalization of $129,742.00 and $14.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.04985264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

REF is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

