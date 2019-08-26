Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $844.78 Million

Brokerages expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to announce $844.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $811.79 million to $917.60 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $925.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 465.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 446,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 367,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 28.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 137,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Regal Beloit by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 561,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 9.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 290,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,539. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

