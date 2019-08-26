Rentberry Hits 24 Hour Volume of $274.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $99,240.00 and $274.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00252130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.01290778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00095033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

