Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $386.36 million and a P/E ratio of -84.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.74% of Repay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

