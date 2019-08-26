Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for electroCore (ECOR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) recently:

8/19/2019 – electroCore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

8/15/2019 – electroCore had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities to $10.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – electroCore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2019 – electroCore had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

8/13/2019 – electroCore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

8/13/2019 – electroCore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We think the TETRAS-ADL endpoint was most interesting (see image at bottom) … and this will be the primary endpoint in future clinical trials.””

8/1/2019 – electroCore was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ECOR stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $1.71. 87,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.63. electroCore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.84.

Get electroCore Inc alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative net margin of 4,450.22% and a negative return on equity of 90.27%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $37,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,737.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 49,974 shares of company stock valued at $85,108 over the last 90 days. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in electroCore by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth about $546,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 205.9% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.