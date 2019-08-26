Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Given a $33.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) has been given a $33.00 price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 153.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Retrophin from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Shares of Retrophin stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 554,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,317. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.27). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a negative net margin of 83.94%. The company had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Retrophin by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after buying an additional 67,834 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Retrophin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.