Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) PT Set at $35.00 by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann set a $35.00 price target on Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTRX. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Retrophin from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Retrophin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Shares of RTRX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.01. 525,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,618. The company has a market capitalization of $582.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. Retrophin has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $33.00.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. Retrophin’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Retrophin will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Retrophin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Retrophin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Retrophin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Retrophin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Retrophin by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

See Also: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.