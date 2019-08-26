Reviewing Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (NYSE:GZPFY)

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keane Group and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group $2.14 billion 0.24 $59.33 million $0.92 5.40 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $37.35 billion 0.81 $5.99 billion $5.99 5.33

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Keane Group. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keane Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Keane Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Keane Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Keane Group and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group 0.53% 7.21% 3.25% Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 16.25% 21.01% 12.20%

Risk & Volatility

Keane Group has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Keane Group and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group 0 3 10 0 2.77 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Keane Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.70, suggesting a potential upside of 236.02%. Given Keane Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Keane Group is more favorable than Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR).

Dividends

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Keane Group does not pay a dividend. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) beats Keane Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions. The Other Services include coiled tubing, cementing and ancillary services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,439 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,838 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

