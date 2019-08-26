Rhinomed (ASX:RNO) Shares Down 5.1%

Rhinomed Ltd (ASX:RNO) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.27 ($0.19) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.20), 69,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 122,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.30 ($0.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.23.

Rhinomed Company Profile (ASX:RNO)

Rhinomed Limited, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes consumer and medical devices. The company identifies, acquires, and commercializes late stage therapeutic delivery technologies. It markets Turbine, a nasal dilator designed to assist to breathe easier during aerobic exercise; and Mute, a nasal dilator designed to enhance sleep quality by breathing more and snoring less.

