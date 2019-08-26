Richard E. Caruso Sells 80,000 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $4,941,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.00. 593,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,626,000 after acquiring an additional 144,122 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,473,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $181,449,000 after acquiring an additional 375,546 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,442,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $136,077,000 after acquiring an additional 426,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,447,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,687 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

