Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) had its target price trimmed by Imperial Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REI. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.10.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Shares of REI opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.66 million.

In related news, CEO Kelly W. Hoffman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,616.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Myron Mccabe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,670,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,933.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $300,850.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,485,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 651,100 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 158,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.