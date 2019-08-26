RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Insider Sells $82,567.30 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) insider Vaibhav Agarwal sold 578 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $82,567.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $143.09. 453,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,298. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $146.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,577.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in RingCentral by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

