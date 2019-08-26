Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.39

Shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $6.60. Rocky Mountain Dealerships shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 7,297 shares.

RME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities cut Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.33 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.39.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

