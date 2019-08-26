Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.31

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.31 and traded as low as $65.59. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $65.73, with a volume of 153,406 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$68.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.19.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

