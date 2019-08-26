Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Lifted by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 12.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.67% of Roper Technologies worth $253,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,725,000 after purchasing an additional 103,001 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 66.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.10.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $347.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,704. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $385.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.20.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total value of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

