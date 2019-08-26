Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given a $100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $104.56. 1,787,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,723. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 29,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $3,070,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 542,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491,810.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

