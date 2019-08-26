Safe Haven Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $129,341.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.02200235 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000250 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven's total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven's official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven's official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

