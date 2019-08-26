salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $185.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $185.00 target price from stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point set a $193.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.63.

CRM traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $155.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,803,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,464. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.44%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Keith Block sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $161,481.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $96,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,561.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,802 shares of company stock valued at $45,891,621 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after buying an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after buying an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,415,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,273,645,000 after buying an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

