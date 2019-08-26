Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Salisbury Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.76. 5,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 32,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

