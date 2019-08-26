Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Sandstorm Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,865. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

