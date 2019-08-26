Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €180.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a €183.00 ($212.79) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($216.28) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €181.71 ($211.29).

VOW3 stock opened at €141.16 ($164.14) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €148.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €147.92. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 12-month high of €163.98 ($190.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

