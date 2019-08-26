Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $46.59 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,372 shares during the period. TELUS comprises 3.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $46,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,968,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TELUS by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 682,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TELUS by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP raised its position in shares of TELUS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 10,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TELUS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,223,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $488,820,000 after buying an additional 115,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 11.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.04%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.