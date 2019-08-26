Schnieders Capital Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $140.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $148.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

