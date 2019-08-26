Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt (LON:ATR) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (LON:ATR) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 357 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 355.50 ($4.65), 305,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 158,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 355.81. The company has a market cap of $336.94 million and a P/E ratio of -11.97.

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Company Profile (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

