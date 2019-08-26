Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $24.28, 1,377,387 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,341,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

