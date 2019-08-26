Scotiabank Analysts Give BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) a $10.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Shares of BB traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.55 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,306.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,969,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 43.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,099,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after buying an additional 1,860,044 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $11,563,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5,783.8% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,217,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 1,197,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 22.0% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,563,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after buying an additional 1,001,865 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

