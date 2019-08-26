Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.40

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.40 and last traded at C$20.59, with a volume of 40884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -87.04.

In related news, insider Gloria M. Trujillo sold 7,489 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.61, for a total value of C$124,392.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,978 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.58. Also, Director John William Sabine sold 25,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.41, for a total transaction of C$410,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,867.98. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,725.

About Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

