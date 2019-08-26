Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) Short Interest Up 1,364.4% in August

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a growth of 1,364.4% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDLP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Seadrill Partners during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Seadrill Partners during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Seadrill Partners by 1,914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 244,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 232,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seadrill Partners by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 57,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seadrill Partners by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 142,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SDLP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,527. Seadrill Partners has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

